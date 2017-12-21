Popular Nairobi Club Opens up a New,Bigger and Better party section. Invites Nigerian Star for launch

One of the most-frequented and popular nightspots in town has upped their entertainment game and opened up a massive bar section that has actually been hived off from a parking lot.

B-Club, one of the swankiest party spots in Nairobi, has now made an extension in their club parking and called it “B-Club InHouze”.

This is as a result of the overflowing throngs of people who flock to the club every weekend and the need to cater for all the masses that normally can’t find space on a normal weekend.

As a result, B-Club can now comfortably host as many as 1500 from the VVIP sect ,VIP longue,VIP Upstairs Smoking Zone and the Inhouze.

Nigerian afropop star Skales, who is currently in Uganda, will be launching the XMA’s Eve Party in the new InHouze Section which is currently underway and should be up and running by Sunday morning.

B club management has seen the growth of Kenyan job opportunities which has been able to employ up to 200 workers since it started 2 years ago..

“As we wind up the week,we would like to thank the B club Staff,clients who have been able to be with us throughout the year and would like to assure you that we shall be inviting you to our B Concept End Year Party that will see you go home with gifts just to appreciate you and also give you an opportunity to welcome your comments on how we can work together and build the services between the club and you as a dedicated client.Your suggestions will be highly considered as we embark on a new year that will see new premises rising up under B concepts that will come next to your area as our Lavington’s 5Th Floor premises is almost at 90% to be done.” B Club management said from a call conversation.

Well, It looks like all your party needs have been settled this Christmas season.

Merry Christmas People, Drink Champagne, save water! Haha.

in Entertainment