Reggae Family Morgan Heritage Gets Nominated for A Grammy Award

Undoubtedly one of contemporary reggae’s most powerful forces on the global stage, Morgan Heritage latest “Avrakedabra” album received a well deserved Grammy nomination.

The Nominees for the 60th GRAMMY Award Best Reggae Album are

CHRONOLOGY – CHRONIX

LOST IN PARADISE – COMMON KINGS

WASH HOUSE TING – J BOOG

STONY HILL – DAMIAN “JR GONG” MARLEY

AVRAKADEBRA – MORGAN HERITAGE

With their Rolling Stones-reminiscent endurance, longevity and outstanding showmanship, Morgan Heritage are a force to be reckoned with, not only in Reggae but also in music as a whole. Morgan Heritage’s name is duly cemented in history, as critics, fans and music lovers.

“When our music is celebrated by our fans, that is the greatest satisfaction an artist can ask for. When your peers consider your music top of the class, it’s just humbling. These are blessings and we’re grateful to Jah for giving us the guidance, health, strength and perseverance to keep spreading this message of peace, love, equality and justice for all mankind. Bless up the Recording Academy for recognizing Avrakedabra!” – Morgan Heritage

The nontraditional creation of this album with recording sessions taking place across 4 different continents highlights the groups effort of taking Reggae music to the 4 corners of the Earth.

“The title was inspired by our love of history. Being that we are students of history, we discovered this word and it’s various pronunciations throughout the history of time. We chose it as the title of the album because we like it and we feel it represents the new Era that our career is about to enter. The meaning we will leave to the audience to choose, since we’ve discovered so many over the dispensation of time”, explained Morgan Heritage about the album title “Avrakedabra”.

