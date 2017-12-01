This is Why Tanzanian singing sensation Vanessa Mdee is in the Country.

Tanzanian music sensation Vanessa Mdee, the gorgeous Bongo diva, has been in the Country for the better part of this week and we couldn’t be more thankful.

The svelte singer, whose dance moves and sense of fashion has left many breathless for years now, jetted into the Country earlier in the week and has so far staged a knockout performance at swanky party spot, B-Club yesterday.

But she’s not done yet.

The captivating damsel will also be the star attraction at the regular Pool Parties hosted by high-end nightspot B-Club that will he going down this Sunday (December 3rd) at the Diamond Plaza rooftop.

Vanessa Mdee follows in the footsteps of legendary superstars like Kevin Lyttle, Timaya, Iyanya, Victoria Kimani and many other African greats all of whom have performed at the famed B-Club Pool Parties.

Alongside Vanessa will be her DJ, DJ Sinyorita and, because all good things come in twos, her younger sister Mimi Mars.

Going by the nature of her past spectacular performances and just how successfully her music has done over the past years, this one is proving to be one hell of a show-stopping performance.

Like an inauguration event, this is one gig you seriously need to attend.

