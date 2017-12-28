Celebrities That Dominated The News in 2017

2017 has been a great year, and many celebrities have stayed on top of news tabloids. Here is the list of all those that dominated our wolokoso this year.

Zari Hassan.

Zari the boss lady has gone through alot this year, and we hope 2018 will be a peaceful one for her. From the death of her ex husband and father of her children, to that of her beloved mother. She then had baby mama drama with her husband Diamond Platinumz and a successful Ciroc all white party. She thus had the highest media coverage this year.

Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo did not shut up after winning an award at the BETs. Even the participation of the Ghetto kids at the award this year, had the tabloids still mention his name. His song Jubilation also consumed the entire country, and stopped him awards, some at AFRIMA2017. This also followed by some rumors about the drama between him and his wife.

Bobi Wine

The ability to hold two personalities at the same time, one as an MP and the other as an entertainer has made Robert Kyagulanyi a major headline this year. Besides his music, his political ideology surprised many of his fans, and the major support he had from the Ghetto scared his enemies. His children also got a few gigs here and there that got the tabloids writing about him over and over again.

Douglas Lwanga

Believe it or not, Douglas has had a great year. His purple party is first of all a he add liner that many wait for. This yet he had amazing news from Yuppyz Clothing, to God Father EAST Africa, and finallu, the awards that he scooped. The NTV presenter has had some media time this year.

Ykee Benda

There is a way this Kireka Boy just produces hits that whisk the girls away. His former hits are still favourites at many clubs, and he went on to please his fans with more and more music. Ykee Benda also made a wonderful performance at the Coke Studio that had alot of people on the media talking.

