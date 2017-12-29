Rema Takes Aamal’s Birthday Party To The Red Women Foundation

Aamal Musuuza, daughter to Eddy Kenzo and Rema was filled with love from both n parents on her birthday. Besides the wonderful message that her father posted on Social media, her mum took her birthday party to the Red women foundation.

Rema first had a photo shoot with her baby, dressed in same African print, and showing their deep connection in every shoot. She also explained her feelings for her daughter in a simple post;

As others where busy unwrapping their gifts and presents on boxing day,I was unwrapping mine too in the labour ward and my life has never been the same since then. You are more than wat I asked for my baby .No therapy better than you. Your smile makes me feel like I can fly. Your voice that echoes life into my soul every single day. Your personality at your age has always left me wondering if I deserve you. Baby your toooo much 💟💟💟💟💚💚💚💚. I can write till forever but let me wish you a beautiful birthday and May Allah protect and guide you maama wange always 😍😍❤❤❤❤❤💟💟💟💟💟💚💚💚💚

REMA DID CHARITY AT THE RED WOMEN FOUNDATION ON HER BIRTHDAY

This is however not the first time is doing charity. For her 25th birthday, she also donated items such as soap, sugar and other items to the Red Women Foundation, and NGO in Nkumba.

She made her daughters day special too, by spending it with the needy children. Rema mentioned;

At the Red women Foundation….. birthday/charity.

Wen I was planning our third birthday celebrations i didn’t know that we where gonna have so much fun but we couldn’t ask for more…it has been amazing.Happy birthday once again my love…Aamaal Musuuza Malaika

Happy Birthday once again Aamal

