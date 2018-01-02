Bruno K robbed by Goons. Disappointed with Kayihura’s Force

Ugandan Singer, and youth sensation Bruno K has called on to the Uganda Police Force to wake up. This followed after he was attacked and robbed by goons during the New Years celebrations period. We learnt from his facebook page that his phone and wallet where stolen. Bruno K posted;

The Devil is a liar as I was heading to church to pray I landed in gang of about 50guys they hit me took my phone and wallet but that’s not going to stop me from praying. Am heading for prayers with my swollen face. All those trying to call me contact my manager 0700474376 till I replace my line tommorow morning. One love and happy new year. #EbisanyiRemix2017 #onefortheroad

Kifeesi have for a long time been a heavy threat on the streets on Kampala. They have beaten people up and robbed them of their belongings. This artist is not taking it. On the 1st of this year, he called upon Kayihura.

Mr kayihura as a concerned citizen am so disappointed with your force. Yesterday goons where robbing people all over town from 4pm till late in the night where was the police????? Are we really safe??? Does the police only respond on issues like walk to work????? I was a victim of these attacks plus my other friend who is now in hospital. Should we say kifesi is much more powerful than people with guns??? Something needs to be done. So many people loose stuff and lives during the festive season because of these so called kifesi crew. THIS NEEDS TO STOP SERIOUSLY. FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY. #EbisanyiRemix2017 #onefortheroad

Sorry about that Bruno K. Get well soon

