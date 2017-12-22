Abryanz jailed over ASFAs debt

Brian Ahumuza of the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) has been detained at Jinja road police station for failing to pay a shs13 million debt.

Abryanz was recently called out by Tycoon Jack Pemba for breach of contract.

He was taken to police by Garage Group Limited, an events management group owned by media personality Brian Mulondo.

Abryanz contracted them as the 2016 ASFAs events managers at a cost of shs20 million. but only paid shs5 million after the event.

The balance was never paid even after the just concluded event prompting Brian to take legal action.

After being dragged to Jinja Road Police station a few weeks back, he paid an additional Shs2 million but never paid more even though he promised to.

Until he pays the remaining shs13 million balance, he remains in police custody.

We will keep you posted.

in Entertainment