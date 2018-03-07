Loading...

B2C change concert date

March 07, 2018 at 13:52
B2C change concert date

B2C singers, Julio, Bobby Lash and Mr Lee have shifted their concert date from Saturday, September 1st to Friday, August 31st. They have however maintained the same venue, Freedom City, Namasuba along Entebbe road.

This is intended to bring out the best and right performances from the singers according to their manager.

It is no secret that these boys have had incredible success in their first year. they have had a collabo with Radio and weasel which was one of their biggest hits.

We have also been informed that preparations are in high gear at the camp and a new music video will be dropping every month until concert date.

But the real question is, Is the group ready yet for a concert after being on the music scene for barely two years?

5 Comments on "B2C change concert date"

Donald
Donald

ooh nooo

23 hours ago
Wilfred
Wilfred

but why?

23 hours ago
Sam
Sam

they feared

23 hours ago
Grace
Grace

never been to their concert

23 hours ago
Cherry
Cherry

huh

in Entertainment
