BebeCool Begs Lupita N’yongo to recongize him

In Uganda standards, Artisits like BebeCool have made it in life but according to the world they are nothing.

The “Love You Everyday” hitmaker is currently on his knees asking for recognition and love from Black Panther, Lupita Nyongo, who hails from Kenya.

Through his twitter handle, he asked Lupita to show some love to him and fellow singer, Jose Chameleone. Their poster appears on the background wall of Lupita’s photo.

Some of his fans commented that the singers missed out on appearing in Black Panther movie since they look like they hail from Wakanda. Hopefully his please plea falls on fertile ground because the hustle is real.

He went on to applaud Lupita for work well done.