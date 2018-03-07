Loading...

BebeCool Begs Lupita N’yongo to recongize him

March 07, 2018 at 12:11
In Uganda standards, Artisits like BebeCool have made it in life but according to the world they are nothing.

The “Love You Everyday” hitmaker is currently on his knees asking for recognition and love from Black Panther, Lupita Nyongo, who hails from Kenya.

Through his twitter handle, he asked Lupita to show some love to him and fellow singer, Jose Chameleone. Their poster appears on the background wall of Lupita’s photo.

 

Bebe Cool Begs For Love From Hollywood Star Lupita NyongoBebe Cool Begs For Love From Hollywood Star Lupita Nyongo

 

Some of his fans commented that the singers missed out on appearing in Black Panther movie since they look like they hail from Wakanda. Hopefully his please plea falls on fertile ground because the hustle is real.

He went on to applaud Lupita for work well done.

Irene
Guest
Irene

lol

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 day ago
Oliver
Guest
Oliver

desperate

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 day ago
Titus
Guest
Titus

she will for sure

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 day ago
Castrol
Guest
Castrol

hopefully

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 day ago
Shadrack
Guest
Shadrack

dont worry

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 day ago

mm
Desiree Miller

I’m a whole lot of “what not to expect.”

