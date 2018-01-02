Best Red Carpet Outfits 2017

Thanks to Satisfashion Uganda. we managed to get a hold of the amazing clothes and outfits that rocked the Red Carpet this year. Here they are.

Rema Namakula

This has been the headlining outfit of the year. Rema’s Abryanz gown took the country by storm. It was beautiful, it was elegant, it was special

Malaika Nyanzi

Malaika has shown the world how to wear African print in a way that draws maximum attention. Her choice of colors and design shows you the Fashionista in her.

Judith Heard

Everybody loves a woman in red, and Judith Heard knew how to mix it up with a princess look. Her red gown with a floor behind captured the eyes of many.

The Style project

Their job is to have a keen eye for amazing fashion. The style project show TV presenters wowed the crowd with their uniqueness and sleek outfits.

Mavo

Stylist Mavo decided to show you that pleated skirts are not for women only. He rocked a black one at the PAFA awards 2017, with a black upper part and a small chain.

Hellen Lukoma

She is also a fashion designer, and that explains her unique taste in clothing. Hellen threw on a white dress with a mix of colors. She looked dazzling.

in Entertainment, Fashion