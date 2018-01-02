Where Your Celebrities Spent New Years Eve

2017 is over and two days ago, we entered a new year. Many of us stayed with family, while others decided to go out and watch fireworks. Our celebrities also spent their new years Eve celebrations in style.
BebeCool
The gagamel boss checked his family into the expensive Pearl of Africa Hotel, ahead of his show that night. He posted the pic of a happy family, and his wife Zuena nursing their new born baby.
Desire Luzinda
What many women want is to make their daughters a best friend, and Desire Luzinda has it. She and her equally beautiful daughter Michelle checked into Pearl of Africa hotel too. They shared some girl moments and took photos together.
Bryan White
Our newly found socialite Bryan spent his New Years Eve at Luzira. Our sources say that he has rennovates some parts of the prison so that he can enter 2018 like a boss. Once a Don, always a don.
King Michael
Ugandan Musician King Michael also checked his family into Sheraton Hotel. He posted a photo of his beautiful wife and two daughters inside the hotel room. From there they got a wonderful view of the fireworks.
Where did you spend your New zyears Eve? Happy new year to all of you. Let’s wait for what 2018 brings.
