Festive Season Family Message from Celebrities

December 27, 2017 at 09:48
Christmas holidays got us sticking to those that gave birth to us.Those that took care of us, and know us more than others. Family. Our favorite celebrities also took amazing photos with their families this festive season, and many wished us a lovely Christmas.

The Kyagulanyi’s.

This photo has caught the eye of various people on social media. It shows a smart, elegant and happy family. Indeed they were dressed like a First Family. He wrote; On behalf of Barbie Kyagulanyi, Solomon, Shadrack, Shalom, Suubi and on my own behalf, we wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2018. 

The Heards

Judith Heard, former Ugandan model also took an amazing photographs.We with he family, like the cover of the best movies released this year. Together with her amazing twin daughters and sons, she wished us a Merry Christmas.

Cleopatra

Journalist and Radio presenter, Cleopatra Koheirwe, also send us seasons blessings from her amazing family. She posted on twitter that; From my family to yours, we wish you a very MERRY CHRISTMAS. She also added; May 2018 bring you the fulfilment that you need. God bless Ylu. HAPPY HOLIDAYS.

Calvin

UBC’S Calvin also took to Facebook an amazing photo of his family to wish us a Merry festive season. He is indeed enjoying fatherhood and sends us greetings. He wrote: Merry xmas from me &my fam

