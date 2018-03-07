Jose Chameleone Lands Deal to Headline FRUGWeek2018

Jose Chameleone is one of Uganda’s first, and talented musicians, and the French fraternity has recognized this. The singer has landed a juicy deal, to headline the the FRUGWeek2018. The French Uganda culture will embrace the different links and cooperation formed between the two countries.

The Uganda France celebrations will take place at Kyadondo Rugby grounds and on 24th March, Jose Chameleon will be the theme of the night. He signed an agreement with the French Ambassador to Uganda M. Rene’ ForceVille. He will be performing for the people from his list of various songs; Badilisha, Valu Valu, Wale Wale, Shida Za Duia, Tubonge, Tingisha and many other. The music will thus be catered for.

This comes after Chameleone premiered his song, Champion, which has caught the eyes of many. Jose Chameleon made us aware of this opportunity, through his various social media pages.

“Great listening to the France Ambassador to Uganda. The idea to celebrate France-Uganda Friendship. I invite you all to Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on 24th March as we celebrate musically. see you [email protected]”

OTHER ARTISTS FEATURED DURING THE EVENT

Other artists who will be featured include; Navio, Irene Ntale, Fic Fameica, Beenie Gunter, David WALTERS, and many more. Some of Uganda’s finest DJs: Dj Roja, Dj Slick will be present. The mix will thus be covrerd by the best

Congratulations to you and the entire Leone Island team at large. Happy FRUGWeek 2018.