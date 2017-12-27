Christmas Day Leaves Kampala A Ghost Town.

Kampala, the capital city of Uganda was abandoned this festive season. It looked like a ghost town that had once suffered an invasion. Various images that circulated on social media showed empty streets with no people and cars. This is however contrary to what the city looks like on a normal business day.

KAMPALA ON A NON CHRISTMAS DAY

Kampala City is always crowded, and the days before Christmas Day, it was impassable. There were cars with people rushing to get home from work, and holiday shoppers at all corners of the town. This year’s Christmas celebrations however, had everyone leaving the city center and it’s surrounding areas, to enjoy the festivities in the villages.

This was shown by the major hike in bus prices by over thirty thousand shillings, for the travelers going up country. Secondly, all bus seats were filled up by Christmas Eve, and many people had to travel while standing in the main aisles of the vehicles. They thus left the areas deserted.

Many people, including those that are urban based this time preferred enjoying the day in the presence of their families.

Christmas day was enjoyed with different relatives and in laws. It was a successful and fun-filled day, with a lot of eating, catching up and laughter. Thank you to New Vision for these amazing shots of the City.

in Entertainment