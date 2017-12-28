Today we have got to look back at Countdown of Celeb love dramas of 2017.

6. Winnie Nwagi

Winnie Nwagi’s love drama is straight from Nigerian Movie as she recently took to Snapchat to air out all her dirty laundry. First it was the case of the negligent Baby daddy named Josh who showed “fake love” to her daughter on the graduation yet never paying any bills. Then it was her boyfriend fellow artiste General Czarbu who beat her to a pulp and destroyed property. This girl may need Maama fiina ASAP.

5. Eddy Kenzo and Rema

The story of this long standing couple maybe the sudden fame Kenzo achieved after he won his BET Award. Sources say he moved out of their home in seguku to avoid Rema. Well other friends say that the two have grown distant over time maybe because he is seeing better things out there. Kenzo however recently lashed out to the media claiming their relationship is strong as ever. Time only can tell.

4. Kansiime and Ojok



This year has not been a comedy in Kansiime’s love life. The Mukiga woman who made it far and wide saw her marriage crumble before her eyes. It is revealed that the comedian and her husband whom she fondly refered to as the dark chocolate are no more because of her failure to bear him children after over four years of marriage. Their breakup rumor caused media frenzy until she confirmed it in a facebook live chat.

3. The Shongas

You may remember the butt kissing pictures or the Lavish wedding that made most girls green with envy. One year down Dorothy went on social media accusing Herbert of using her money to cheat on him with the PR of their club. Long story short, the club is closed and the two are no more.

2. Side chick to main chick



For long she has been known as FUFA president Moses Magogo’s official side chick and has seen more daylight than his wife of 3 kids. Well, she is side chick no more after lavish pictures of him on a bended knee surfaced on social media proposing to her and subsequently marrying her in a colorful kwanjula ceremony. Some girls have learned this game.

1.Zari and Platnumz

We could write a book about this drama series but for the lack of space. These two have been tabloid feeder for the better part of 2017 which is why we crown them number 1.

It all started with Zari giving birth for her 28 year old boo for the second time in less than a year which spilled into this year. With Zari’s constant absence the Chibu sought solace in video vixen Hamisa Mobeto and incidentaly got her pregnant. The whirlwind of social media attention has followed them since. From Diamond denying the pregnancy, then blaming the devil for confusing him, then the constant back and forth from the two women’s camps constantly firing shots has been nothing but entertaining.

We will keep an eye out for the next year’s drama.