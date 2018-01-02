desire Luzinda refuses to Attend lover Lwasa’s birthday Bash

Masaka based businessman Emmanuel Lwasa who came to be known as Desire Luzinda’s “business Partner” or better know as lover.

Lwasa was celebrating yet another year, as he turned 46 and one of his many babes, not Desire Luzinda was behind the surprise birthday bash.

It should be recalled that Lwasa had sunk millions in Desire Luzinda’s last two birthday parties. Luzinda however was a no show and didnt even feature him on social media.

As it seems, things have fallen apart between the two on business and bed matters.

While speaking to his guests, the Tavern Kick boss noted that he has celebrated birthdays, but there was none that could be compared to this one.

He was seen splashing love with his new bae and even feeding eachother.

