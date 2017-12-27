To all the haters around the world, Diamond Platinumz is in love with Zari Hassan and there is nothing you can do about it. The chemistry between the two was confirmed this festive season, during a party that they both attended. In the pictures, Zari and Diamondz were spotted giving romantic gestures to each other. On his Instagram also, Diamond referred to his wife as the “Chosen One”

The relationship between this power couple has not been a smooth ride this year, as evidence surfaced that the Tanzanian Musician had cheated on his wife with other women. In other news, one of the women, Hamisa Mobetto, had even bore him a child. The drama went on an on, as the two held social media scuffles about who Diamond Platinumz wanted the most.

The fans of the Zari, also took their position in support of their boss. Many fired insults at Diamondz for his behavior. However, from what we saw in the recent birthday party photos, all is well with the couple, and Diamondz has shown the world who his heart truly wants.

THE PHOTO IN WHICH DIAMOND PLATINUMZ REFERS TO ZARI AS THE CHOSEN ONE

In one of his captions, Diamonds mentioned “The Chosen One” in a photo with the mother of his two children. Indeed he knew what he was doing when he chose to marry her. Many are also sending shout outs to team Mobetto, telling her to roger that. Well, now that it is confirmed, have a lovely family you two.

