Diamond Platnumz in more drama as woman dumps child at his home

Diamond Platnumz trouble is to about to end as a new woman has come up claiming he fathered her child and has since neglected her.
The woman only identified as Salaama dumped the infant at Diamond’s gate when he was in Tanzania for a cousin’s wedding. It is believed that Salama’s main target was Zari, as she sought to gain some mother to mother sympathy from Zari, who has two children with Diamond.
Eyewitnesses say
Residents say that the woman on several occasions came to Diamond’s house but he refused to give her attention which led to her eventual action.
They also say that on one occasion he gave her some money to use as transport to meet his manager at their Wasafi records office but she never went.
Her whereabouts are currently unknown after she left the baby behind.
We will keep you posted.
in Entertainment
Loading...
Recommended Posts
Snoop Dogg wants to do gospel music in 2018
December 29, 2017
Sheila Gashumaba has a New Man, Her father might kill her.
December 29, 2017
Celebrities That Dominated The News in 2017
December 28, 2017
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!