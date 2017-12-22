Don Zella says she was betrayed by Spark TV

Don Zella is green with envy after Spark TV presenter Zahara Toto was seen at Zari’s All White party.

She had apparently signed a contract with Spark TV to only cover her Gal Power party.

Upon seeing the All White party footage Don Zella took to social media and called out Spark TV.

“Spark TV, you are the main sponsor of this event but it’s so disappointing you have breached my contract,” she posted.

Don zella’s followers are also not loyal

Diffrent people who are incidentally her followers responded saying;

“You can’t just have a function on the same date and time with her royal highness (Zari),” Mackena Angelo’s Patra, a follower commented.

Henry Katinda said “Nalongo Don zolo, comparing yourself to Zari is like comparing Bukkede TV to CNN”