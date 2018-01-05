Loading...

Eddy kenzo Bashes Bebe cool’s music- “it is stagnant like water in a pond”

January 05, 2018 at 08:39
Singer Eddy Kenzo has reignited his beef with fellow singer Bebe Cool.

Kenzo claims that “bba wa zuena’s” music is irrelevant and stagnant like water.

He said all this while appearing on Galaxy Fm during a gossip show, “Pokopoko” hosted by Jonathan Nalebo.

When he was asked his opinion on the list of the best entertainers in 2017 that was shared by Bebe Cool, he said,” “If Bebe Cool thinks he is big, let him sing that “Mbozi Za Malwa” song in Guinea and see if he has fans there. No one will follow him.”

Furious Kenzo added, “That will show him that his music is stagnant like water.”

Eddie Kenzo also advised Bebe Cool to grow up and concentrate on building the Industry. He asked him to emulate Nigerian artistes like Don Jazy and Dbanj, David and Wizkid who recently made Peace in order build their industry.

6 Comments on "Eddy kenzo Bashes Bebe cool’s music- “it is stagnant like water in a pond”"

Susan
Guest
Susan

Eddy Kenzo sounds the same,he should just shut up

Reply
1 hour 38 minutes ago
Obote
Guest
Obote

Bebe cool is better, Kenzo sit down

Reply
1 hour 38 minutes ago
Wilson
Guest
Wilson

This is just childish

Reply
1 hour 38 minutes ago
Vicky
Guest
Vicky

That is why Bobi Wine will always be the king, this is nonsense

Reply
1 hour 37 minutes ago
Moris
Guest
Moris

Kenzo is just a karaoke dancer he’s not a musician

Reply
1 hour 16 minutes ago
Ivan Ssenyange
Guest
Ivan Ssenyange

After sityalos Kenzo was no more…no new hit

Reply
1 hour 37 minutes ago

