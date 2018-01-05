Eddy kenzo Bashes Bebe cool’s music- “it is stagnant like water in a pond”

Singer Eddy Kenzo has reignited his beef with fellow singer Bebe Cool.

Kenzo claims that “bba wa zuena’s” music is irrelevant and stagnant like water.

He said all this while appearing on Galaxy Fm during a gossip show, “Pokopoko” hosted by Jonathan Nalebo.

When he was asked his opinion on the list of the best entertainers in 2017 that was shared by Bebe Cool, he said,” “If Bebe Cool thinks he is big, let him sing that “Mbozi Za Malwa” song in Guinea and see if he has fans there. No one will follow him.”

Furious Kenzo added, “That will show him that his music is stagnant like water.”

Eddie Kenzo also advised Bebe Cool to grow up and concentrate on building the Industry. He asked him to emulate Nigerian artistes like Don Jazy and Dbanj, David and Wizkid who recently made Peace in order build their industry.

