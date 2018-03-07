Our Favorite Childhood Games

Playing is a hobby for any child in this world. They usually drop their bags when they return from school, and wander off the a frien’d place to begin the sport. It is later in the evening when the children return with dirty clothes and bodies. Playing Childhood games prepares a child mentally for the next day, and to handle life itself. Here are some games we played in our child hood.

Cooking games.

This is the most popular. On various occasions, cooking materials disappear from the kitchen, and we cannot explain. A child has a mind that wants to explore, and try out certain things by him/ herself. The game has youngsters cooking food in different tins of used up Nido, Nescafe, or even in tiny saucepans. Does anyone eat the food after? Don’t ask.

High five games

For lack of a better name, i guess describing this game will bring it to the picture. Back then we had a number of songs to play to. “Doh Mina, Bye Shoo” I am not even sure whether some of the lyrics to these songs were actually the very ones. Parent’s are encouraged to play this game with their children, as it has no age limiting factor.

Tyre Rolling

Our dads may think these vehicle and bicycle tyres are useless and dysfunctional, but we always thought otherwise. The little boys would create a manual car of their own, and run around the entire village, making life fun. Let the children enjoy the sport, and day dream about the different types of cars they would like to own in future. These games drive ambition.