First Ever Masquarede Ball Excites Ugandans on New Years

The first edition of the New Year’s Masquerade Ball happened on New Year’s day and they did not disappoint.

It took place at the Golf Course Hotel poolside a serene and what many would call a “bougee” experience as the New year clocked in.

The revelers were entertained by Artists like Bebe Cool, Navio, The Mith, Hellen Lukoma and Tabu Flo dance crew. Djs like Slick stuart and Roja and Dj Chapat scratched the discs keeping people on their feet till the wee hours of the morning.

To top off the excitment, The hotel offered some good discounts on their menu items so revelers could enjoy their the party to the fullest.

It was a red carpet experience and given the official masquerade dub, party lovers jovially posed for cameras, many wearing masks which were available at the welcome area. There was a semi-booth where they would take complementary photos that were printed and given to them there and then.

Radio and television presenter Deedan Muyira, provided the hype as you know it counting down the seconds into the new year.

Being strategically located at the centre of Kampala, party goers enjoyed a full display of fireworks from Golf course and all major hotels and top spots in the city. The fireworks took over the sky for a good 10 minutes which put the revelers in a frenzy.

Other Celebrities at the Masquarede ball

In the house were more celebrities; comedian Salvador, stylist Joram Muzira, actor Roger Mugisha, Aly Alibhai and wife Sylvia Namutebi and many more.

Where we you to usher in the new year?