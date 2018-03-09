My First Experience Eating a Goat head #Molokony

It was hot outside, and I could feel the hunger in my stomach. The team I had traveled with, had also noticed that the breakfast we had at the hotel was just a drop in the ocean. One person recommended a spot in the town, that he believed served the best type of meal, for the “journey we were about to take.” Little did I know that it would be my first time to eat part of a goat head.

Many people talk about Molokony in a way that makes you yearn to have it. It is however common to land on a plate of half-cooked/ overly-cooked and horrible. I did not really enjoy my meal the first time I tried to eat the cow hooves. I have however heard that the other parts range from ears, eyes, noses, legs, and finally the head. They have branded names such as side mirror and assets. The one that still amazes me until now, is the tongue, known as, “Language”

I can only imagine myself walking into a restaurant, and saying,

“How do you serve your language here? Can I have a plate of it? And water to wash my mouth after.” How offensive!

THE TASTE

We sat on the wooden benches, and our bellies rested on our thighs. One of the gentleman called the women, who I imagine was the waitress at this joint. We requested for plates of the head. I ordered the lower jaws, and a colleague took the upper one. I have heard stories of how tasty the brain is, but believe me, I am not going that far. We were presented with five full plates, one with a heap of Millet bread.

I dipped my finger in the soup, and straight away put it in my mouth. How do the people who prepare Molokony know the right amount of salt to put? The amount that will make you drink an entire bottle of water after food.

With every bite, and chew, I could feel the flavors roll under my tongue. The smell of goat soup mixed with spices, would climb up my nose through the ceiling of my mouth, and every time I swallowed, I kept yearning for more. I pushed my hand into the hidden areas, to pull out the meat that was hidden in the caves of the head. What I can say is this part, this very part had a lot to offer. I found muscle,meat, cartilage, bones, eyes, brain, skin and sometimes teeth.

It is an experience you must try out.