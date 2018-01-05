Game of Thrones to Release final season in 2019

For the lovers of series and movies, Game of Thrones season eight is set to sir in 2019. The seriies production was started in October and will release it’s final season in 2019

Lat year, the head of programming, HBO, Casey Bloys told the fans that the seasons release may take long due to the writing and production processes required. The Emmy winning TV series is set to release a six-episode final season for all it’s fans.This will so far be the shortest season ever, compared to the 10 episodes each, of the first six seasons.

THE DELAY OF THE GAME OF THRONES RELEASE IS A GOOD THING

It is said that the series will not air in 2018 as David Benioff and Dan Weiss are working on the final episodes. Inn addition to this, this delay can give ample time for George R.R. Martin, the author, more time to waork on other projects such as his next book, “The Winds of Winter” which he said would be released this year.

The sources report that all our favorite main cast-members will be there for the final episode of the series. Like the usual plot of Game of Thrones series, we are still not sure who will be alive till the end of the series. Nobody is yet sure about what will happen in this enticing season.

The fans are extremely excited for this release, and many already have different ideas about what will happen in the final season. The long wait is soon coming to an end.