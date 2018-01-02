Geostaedy to headline first club Unplugged show of 2018

After having a wildly successful career in 2017, Geosteady Blackman will start 2018 with even force.

He will be the first artiste to grace the Unplugged Sn 2 show of 2018 at Liquid Silk Naalya on Wednesday 3rd January 2018.

Geosteady is famous for hits like “Same Way” featuring Lydia Jasmine, “Tokendeza” and “Owoma”.

His Hit single with Rwandese female duo Chali and Nina was one of the catchiest tunes of 2017 leading him into a whirlwind kind of fame.

Geosteady has definitely been a darling of the media in 2016 and 2017.

There couldnot be a better artist to start off 2018 in live soothing Music he was the best choice.

