GNL and Tamar. 5 years And Still Counting

Today Social Media fell in love with the photo that GNL Zamba posted with his wife. Tamar also took the same photo to her fans, as the two celebrated their beautiful unity. They have stayed together for 5 years and more.

The Ugandan Luga flow musician posted on his facebook page;

It has been 5 and a half years of #G and @miriam_tamar Family First, Fun Forever #familyportrait.

Tamar also hash tagged Family Potrait on her Instagram.

Our sources also inform us that both the lovebirds are into music. Tamar does songs that speak about unity, strength and power. Her sounds are western with a touch of African beats.

GNL Zamba on the other hand, is a lyricist, with the power of story telling and poetry. He was one of the Grand minds behind the now popular Luga flow in Uganda.

Tamar has spent time in Uganda before, and done songs with artists such as Bigger Trill. Some of her music include, Who we are and Fire flies. She is electric and strong. Her better half is now the owner of Baboon Forest designer label which is named after his music recording group.

This is wonderful news for the fans, as we come towards the end of the year. Glad to see you people still together. Congratulations. Five years and still counting.

in Music