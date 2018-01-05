Loading...

Goeasteady thrills at First 2018 unplugged show

January 05, 2018 at 08:52
He is ready black man highlited the first unplugged show of 2018 on Wednesday 3 January and he rocked.

The show took place at Naapya based liquid silk and it was a full house. Partners were treated to his array of soul sensation and Danceable hits both old and new.

He is ready is the star of hits like “owooma” with Rwandan duo Charlie na Nina, “same way” with songstress Lydia jasmine. His solo hits include “tokendeeza” which one of his most popular hits today.

There was no better way to start off 2018. We wish you the best Geosteady.

Bridget
Guest
Bridget

He is doing very well for himself

1 hour 36 minutes ago
Michael
Guest
Michael

This is the way to go now

1 hour 36 minutes ago
Nancy
Guest
Nancy

Absolutely amazing

1 hour 36 minutes ago
Victor
Guest
Victor

Congrats young man

1 hour 35 minutes ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

2018 will be big if he works like this

1 hour 32 minutes ago

