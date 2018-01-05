Goeasteady thrills at First 2018 unplugged show

He is ready black man highlited the first unplugged show of 2018 on Wednesday 3 January and he rocked.

The show took place at Naapya based liquid silk and it was a full house. Partners were treated to his array of soul sensation and Danceable hits both old and new.

He is ready is the star of hits like “owooma” with Rwandan duo Charlie na Nina, “same way” with songstress Lydia jasmine. His solo hits include “tokendeeza” which one of his most popular hits today.

There was no better way to start off 2018. We wish you the best Geosteady.

