Hamisa’s Mother in fear of her life as Zari Fans Vow to Kill her.

As some suspected the rift between Zari and Hamisa has reached a whole new level. Reports has it that Hamisa’s mother is the new target of online threats from the boss lady’s diehards.

According to Risasi Newspaper the comments against Mobetto’s mum,posted by Zari’s “obsessed” fans is now affecting her health.

Apparently when she reads the comments, her blood pressure shoots up.

Hamisa also confessed that her mum’s condition has reached dangerous level. She asked Zari to rein in her followers before the rivalry turns fatal.

But why is she showing her mother the comments in the first place? we will keep you posted.

in Entertainment