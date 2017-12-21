Loading...

Hellen Lukoma, Leila Kayondo BFF-ship over?

December 21, 2017 at 11:32
Fading Singers Leila Kayondo and Hellen Lukoma have been for the longest time the best of friends. They were seen hanging out together in almost every bar  making them Kampala’s ultimate party girls.

Leila is said to have got issues with her man SK Mbuga and eventually dumped for their party habits. After many warnings and a few slaps Leila refused to let go of the friendship until Mbuga walked away.

lately the two  are rarely seen even in the same spot. In a recent interview, Hellen confirmed that they are no longer in touch “I am busy these days. And I want think she is busy as well.” she said.

Well, for what its worth, Leila should have held on to her man instead.

in Entertainment
mm
Desiree Miller

I’m a whole lot of “what not to expect.”

