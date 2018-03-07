Irene Namubiru, Daxx Kartel sign concert deal for south Africa

Songstress Irene Namubiru and one hit wonder, Daxx Kartel could have their broke days as history.

News reaching our desk is that the two have signed a juicy deal to perform in South Africa.

The two were booked by a Ugandan promoter based in South Africa.

This promoter is known as Twaha, a CEO of Multi-National Events Company, Icy Studios based in South Africa.

The show has been dubbed, “Ekkivulu Ekiguĺawo Omwaka” and will take place at Randburg Mabaleng Sports Club.

While speaking to Howwe, Twaha told our reporter that he chose the two artists over the current hot cakes in the industry because they had hits before and they have been silent which caused their high demand in South Africa.