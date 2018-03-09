Loading...

March 09, 2018 at 12:25
Jenny Nasasira Beats Bettina Tianah to the God father reality Show

Former NTV About Town presenter  Jenny Nasasira could be destined for greater things. The glamour girl beat  Bettinah Tianah to earn a slot in the upcoming reality TV show ‘God Father East Africa’.

Nominations were released earlier this year the shortlisted candidates to take part in the East African show.

Bettinah  had received an earlier nomination and things seemed all in her favour before Jenny saw off the competition.

Jenny will be representing Uganda alongside UK based TV host Vanny K, Ivan Kavuma, and Keith Karuhura. The reality show consists of contestants from East African countries and is set to air later this month.

According to sources, the show will air for three months where the the winner will walk away Shs85m richer.

in Entertainment
