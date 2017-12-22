Juliana kanyomozi gives out 1 million shillings to a lucky fan

Uganda’s all time favorite song bird Juliana kanyomozi celebrated an early Christmas with her fans.

And the winner is

Julianna held a contest where a one Nalubwama Christine emerged winner of Ugx 1 million.

This comes as part of the singer’s celebrations to mark hitting the 1 million mark on Facebook.

She gave away the prize on facebook in a live video saying;

“It’s not been easy picking one person out of all of you because I love you all. But well… congratulations to Nalubwama Christine on winning the 1,000,000/=. Congratulations to us again on reaching this milestone.”

Juliana now becomes the most liked Ugandan musician on Facebook and has the facebook verified check mark.

