Loading...

Juliana kanyomozi gives out 1 million shillings to a lucky fan

December 22, 2017 at 11:35
Juliana kanyomozi gives out 1 million shillings to a lucky fan

Uganda’s all time favorite song bird Juliana kanyomozi celebrated an early Christmas with her fans.

And the winner is

Julianna  held a contest where a one Nalubwama Christine emerged winner of Ugx 1 million.

This comes as part of the singer’s celebrations to mark hitting the 1 million mark on Facebook.

She  gave away the prize on facebook in a live video saying;

“It’s not been easy picking one person out of all of you because I love you all. But well… congratulations to Nalubwama Christine on winning the 1,000,000/=. Congratulations to us again on reaching this milestone.”

Juliana now becomes the most liked Ugandan musician on Facebook and has the facebook verified check mark.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

in Entertainment
Loading...
mm
Desiree Miller

I’m a whole lot of “what not to expect.”

Recommended Posts

Funded by 88mph