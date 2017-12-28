Kampala’s New Don Bahati to Keep up Semwanga’s legacy

There is a new money bags in town called Don Bahati who swears to keep his dear friend’s legacy alive.

Ssemwanga who was the president of the rich Gang passed away in a South African hospital in May this year where he had been admitted in a coma for several days after he suffered a stroke.

The South Africa based Ugandan businessman and socialite has revealed that he and Ivan Semwanga were very close and is organizing a party in his honor.

Don bahati in his own words.

“After Ivan Ssemwanga’s death, people started asking what would become of the lavish parties he had been hosting. It is then that I vowed that I would carry on his legacy. I am here to make the Rich Gang party possible.” He told journalists on in a press conference.

The party named “money and Power” will be defined by pompous displays of wealth just like semwanga used to do.

“I want to make it rain,” he added. “I will be giving away several goodies including phones, money and I will top it all off with an open bar.”

The party will be held for the first time on Thursday, December 28 at Club Guvnor and entrance is 50K.

in Entertainment