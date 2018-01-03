Man proposes to Musummer girlfriend at the Airport

Just when we thought 2017 had brought up all the creative proposal juices in Ugandans, 2018 has started off with a bang.

After young girl recently proposed to her aging white boo at cayenne, another young man could not wait for his girlfriend to step onto Ugandan before she became his fiance.

The girl who had just come in from abroad on a Kyeyo had just got her bags to leave the airport when her man got down on one knee.

She said yes and they left the airport in sheer excitement. Let’s hope she had not meet a muzungu those ends.

We await more genius proposals.

