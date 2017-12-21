Maro busted is Stolen Car Scandal

Being a celebrity is tough work as singer Maro has recently learned.

The smooth sing sensation hasbeen busted after it has been revealed that he sold his car, a Rav 4 and claimed it had been stolen.

Few days ago, the singer went on Facebook and alleged that his car had been stolen from a parking in Kololo.

Maro might be having serious money problems because he apparently he wanted to hide it from his wife.Sometimes men can be dumb.

Other Ventures?

Maro graduated with a degree in Business studies few years back from Makerere University and has been off the music scene for a while. Maybe its high time he acted on that degree of his for some extra dime.

in Entertainment