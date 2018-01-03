Miss Uganda North America, Yvonne is in Town For the Cares Tour of Uganda

Here is a beauty with brains and a heart. The current Miss Uganda North America, Yvonne is in the country to do a Cares Tour of Uganda. The beauty queen has not forgotten her roots one single bit, and is in the country with other visitors from North America to celebrate her heritage.

According to our sources, Yvonne Kushemererwa will be touring places like queen Elizabeth National Park, The Tooro Kingdom, Jinja and Kibale Forest National Park. the Cares Tour of Uganda will start on the 6th of January and take two weeks.

The tour will be all about celebrating culture heritage and doing charity. Yvonne and the Cares Tour of Uganda team will conclude at the LadiesFirst! Forum for Women in Leadership that will be taking place on 19th Janiary this year. last leg of her tour will be the at Mestil Hotel and Residences, Kampala.

Yvonne was received by Iryn Nakitende alongside Tibba Murungi Kabugu, Muhammad Arnold Zziwa Hanzi. She began her program by being hosted on the Ugandan TV station, Urban.

About Miss Uganda North America

The Miss Uganda North America is a program of the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA). Having won the pea gent in 2017, Kushemererwa was awarded the Cares Tour as a prize. It is also an opportunity for the beauty queen to use this platform as a way of doing good. This is why she will also be giving out wheelchairs, scholastic materials and books to some of the places in her tour.

Welcome to Uganda Yvonne. Hope you enjoy the tour!

