MP Peter Sematimba to make a return to music

Hon. Peter Sematimba aka “Pirra” is a man of many abilities and he wont stop until he becomes superman. The Super Fm boss insists of doing at least 50% of the radio work himself on top of being a member of parliament and Pastor.

Back in the day

In the early 90s, Sematimba performed with a band and feels he still has the juice. Despite having any major hits at the time, he feels he talent was underrated and plans to jump back in the pool.

He plans the comeback with the power of collabos and sources say he is in talks with singers Rema Namakula and Irene Namubiru. We believe things could be cooking in studio. He will add to the already growing number of entertainers in Parliament.

