Mugabe’s Son Impregnates student, asks her to abort because he is “Untouchable”

Russell Goreraza, 33 is former Zimbawean president Mugabe’s step son from his wife’s first marriage.
The former has been accused by a 22 year old south African student of getting her pregnant and abandoning her thereafter. The two have been having an affair for a while when she got pregnant for him late last year.
Russell has since advised her to get an abortion saying he is not returning to South Africa for her. He adds that there is nothing she can do to him given that he is “untouchable”
The back story
As you may remember, one of Zimbabwean’s trouble with Robert Mugabe was his sons living in extravagant wealth overseas while they languished in poverty characterized by severe inflation.
The news of this public affair has reportedly broken Russell’s marriage to his wife of seven years and one child who is currently filing for divorce.
We will keep you posted.
in Entertainment
