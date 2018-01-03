What next “Togikwatako”- Museveni signs Age limit bill into Law

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has signed the controversial age limit bill into an act. After all the bloodshed and arrests that took place in the last quarter of 2017 lifting of the presidential age limit was voted into law by parliament.

According to the director of Communication of Parliament, Chris Obore, the bill was signed into law on December, 27th.

The bill is therefore now an act before the clerk of Parliament.

“We received communication from State House about the signing and as we talk, it is before the clerk”, Obore said.

About the Bill

Legislators on December 20th, 2017, passed the Constitution amendment bill dropping the 75 year upper age limit for presidential candidates and extending the term of Parliament to seven years.

