Pallaso shoots new million shilling video

March 07, 2018 at 11:37
Pallaso shoots new million shilling video

Chameleone’s younger brother Pallaso is going big for his career.  Self-proclaimed sucker free boss Pallaso is not about to seize fire.

The “Mama” Singer who we recently reported to be shooting a new video in Kigali is shooting another video. According to our sources Pallaso has invested heavily in his new video Tunywemu Kulwekyo and is working with Sasha Vybz to do the audio justice.

He was formerly in the Team No Sleep crew where he soared high with fellow star Sheebah. We are excited to see how this project turns out.

We managed to catch the video shoot and here are some shots from the shoot.

2 Comments on "Pallaso shoots new million shilling video"

Dennis
Guest
Dennis

spend money to get money

1 day ago
Obuta
Guest
Obuta

kazi nzuri

1 day ago

Desiree Miller

