Peter Okoye from P-Square pays Tribute to Mowzey Radio During Performance in USA

One major thing that keeps artists together is their ability to stand by each other during trying times. It has been a hard month for Weasel, after the loss of his partner/ friend/ brother, Mowzey Radio. Various artists have shown their support to the musician, from both within the country and all over East Africa. The latest is Peter Okoye, from Nigerian group P-Square.

Following Radio’s death, P square sent a condolence message to Weasel and Radio’s family. A video clip circulating, shows Peter Okoye singing to “Nakudata” on stage, during his performance in USA.

Our Broda Representing Us In The US 🇺🇸. MrP @peterpsquare From 🇳🇬. Thank you for the love and support. Radiolove❤️ #Legendary #KingMoses pic.twitter.com/u1bp6aiypu — RADIO & WEASEL (@RadioandWeasel) March 6, 2018

Weasel posted his recognition of the support and gratitude on his wall.

“Our Broda Representing Us in The US. Peter Okoye aka Mr P Og peterpsquare From Nigeria. Thank you for the love and support. Radio love”

Thank you Peter. May his soul rest in Peace.