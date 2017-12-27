Photos: Ciroc pool party with skales

The Pineapple Ciroc pool party took place on Friday 22 December headlined by the one and only Skales.

Skales, known for hits like I am for Real, Shake Body and My Baby promised Ugandans a memorable show and he did not disappoint one bit.

The entertainment was served from early in the evening, as disc spinners Xzyl and Slick Stuart gave life to the party before performances from artistes including Ykee Benda, Vinka, and UK-based Angelina, all as partiers enjoyed VIP treatment sipping on cocktails by the pool.

Check Out the Photo Album

