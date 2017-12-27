Loading...

Photos: Ciroc pool party with skales

December 27, 2017 at 13:47
The Pineapple Ciroc pool party took place on Friday 22 December headlined by the one and only Skales.

Skales, known for hits like I am for Real, Shake Body and My Baby promised Ugandans a memorable show and he did not disappoint one bit.

The entertainment was served from early in the evening, as disc spinners Xzyl and Slick Stuart gave life to the party before performances from artistes including Ykee Benda, Vinka, and UK-based Angelina, all as partiers enjoyed VIP treatment sipping on cocktails by the pool.

Some of the ladies by the pool

Ykee benda thrills fans

Salvador gets his photo opp.

You can tell she had a fab time

Skales seems to be saying “tell me your booty language”

booty language whisperer

Boss Mutoto and a friend

Girls with fab bodies

Skales had them hooked

 

Entertainment
Desiree Miller

I’m a whole lot of “what not to expect.”

