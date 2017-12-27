Photos: Dj Nimrod Crazy end of year party

Dj Nimrod must be credited as the king of theme parties. The Galaxy FM hit selector held his end of year party at club Amnesia with a back to school theme must to the excitement of revelers.

Imagine having sexy school girls to party with. People were taken back to their high school coupling days.

Mosquito no pass as we all remember it. Kampala people surely know how to party

White porridge was served alongside the array of alcohol but if you want to imagine the kind of hangover that comes with that, don’t!

Some things were alittle out of this world like full on getting “Kibokod” in a club now roger that!

More Pics from the epic party

