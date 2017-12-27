Loading...

Photos: Dj Nimrod Crazy end of year party

December 27, 2017 at 13:00
Dj Nimrod must be credited as the king of theme parties. The Galaxy FM hit selector held his end of year party at club Amnesia with a back to school theme must to the excitement of revelers.

Imagine having sexy school girls to party with. People were taken back to their high school coupling days.

Mosquito no pass as we all remember it. Kampala people surely know how to party

White porridge was served alongside the array of alcohol but if you want to imagine the kind of hangover that comes with that, don’t!

Some things were alittle out of this world like full on getting “Kibokod” in a club now roger that!

More Pics from the epic party

Roll-call reminising

Trust Nimrod to be the mess prefect

What is a party with out twerking

 

in Entertainment
Desiree Miller

I’m a whole lot of “what not to expect.”

