Preach forgiveness like Jesus forgave those who crucified him- Museveni

After a year marred with bloodshed, parliamentary fights and “togikwatako’ chants, President Museveni came out to address religious leaders who have taken it upon themselves to show which side they belong.

While attending prayers to mark the beginning of the New year at Rubindi Catholic Church in Kashaari, Mbarara, Museveni applauded the leadership of the Catholic church in the parish for being foresighted.

“I respect clergy whose teaching is line with that of Jesus that emphasises honesty as opposed to hypocrisy. We should also preach forgiveness because Jesus even forgave those who crucified him.” he said.

According to the president, religious leaders commend for promoting religious unity and tolerance that has nurtured harmony and development in their respective areas.

“All religious leaders should join the Government in fighting household poverty. A laity that’s economically empowered will be in a position to support religious institutions and pay tax to government, easing the work of these institutions.”

What do you think of the president’s remarks?

