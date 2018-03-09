President Museveni- There were bean weevils in Police but they have been removed

While addressing the nation at the Women’s Day celebrations in Mityana, President Museveni reassured the country of peace and security. In light of the recent reshuffle in Police leadership that saw IGP Kale Kayihura replaced, he stated that the force had been infested by ‘weevils’.

“On the issue of crime, we concentrated on defining terrorists in the bush. No one should worry that Uganda is in any kind trouble. But we now have criminals and murderers in town, it’s becoming a problem we have to tackle”, he stated.

He further revealed that murderers of women in Entebbe are in prison.

“We had captured the criminals but Police had been infested by weevils. Those who were murdering women in Entebbe are in prison. The ones I don’t know yet are the ones who murdered Magezi, the muslim clerics and Kaweesi”, he disclosed.