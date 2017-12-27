Are you ready for a spice Diana concert?

Singer Spice Diana is set to entertain her music fans in her first ever music concert on 2nd February at Front page Hotel in Namasuba.
She will then move to Geogina Gardens in Lubya on 3rd and finally, on 4th at Lido beach, Entebbe.
Spice Diana is the star of Songs like “loving me” and Njabala with Music Trio B2C.
Spice Diana in her own words
She says she is excited after waiting for this long, “I feel like it’s a dream come true, and I can’t wait to see all my loyal fans.”
Spice has had quite an eventful year so far. During the Kampala City carnival, she was beaten by police she went for next performance.
On 21 December, she narrated on Facebook howwas forced to perform on gun point in Kiruhura.
It should be noted that same day, singer Fille Mutoni will also hold her concert at golf course hotel, Kampala.
We will see how that goes.
