Are you ready for a spice Diana concert?

Singer Spice Diana is set to entertain her music fans in her first ever music concert on 2nd February at Front page Hotel in Namasuba.

She will then move to Geogina Gardens in Lubya on 3rd and finally, on 4th at Lido beach, Entebbe.

Spice Diana is the star of Songs like “loving me” and Njabala with Music Trio B2C.

Spice Diana in her own words

She says she is excited after waiting for this long, “I feel like it’s a dream come true, and I can’t wait to see all my loyal fans.”