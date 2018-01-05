Retired Church of Uganda Arch Bishop Nkoyoyo Passes on

The country is filled with sadness, as news came in that Bishop Nkoyoyo had passed on. The retired ArchBishop of the Church of Uganda is said to have returned to the country last year from the United Kingdom.

Our sources report that Dr. Lizvingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo had been battling and struggling with cancer disease and had been taken to London in 2016 for treatment. He had since then been admitted at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington.

Dr. Nkoyoyo passed on from cancer of the oesophagus that had taken control of his throat, and finally his life, at the Kampala Hospital in Kololo. Bishop Nkoyoyo has gone to join the Lord at a great age of eighty two.

“Our first chancellor and former ArchBishop of the Church of Uganda Bishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo has gone to be with the Lord.” The Uganda Christian University page posted.

ARCHBISHOP NKOYOYO IN LONDON

According to previous reports, the family had failed to raise a bill of 60,000 pounds to handle the hospital bills, hence campaigns were launched to raise the remaining money. In his final times also, apparently the Bishop urged Christians to collect money to rennovate and uplift the Anglican Shrines in Namugongo. He also thanked the Kabaka of Buganda, and the Guvnor, Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

This morning, the Lord called His wonderful soldier. His family was hurt and lost for words. May his soul rest in peace and may his beloved family be comforted.

