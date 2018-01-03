Loading...

Where the Rich partied on New Year’s Eve-Exclusive Smirnoff party

January 03, 2018 at 11:14
It is no secret that Kampala loves to party so the Exclusive Smirnoff party was just one of many things that happened on New year’s eve.

 The party was an all VIP experience that took place at the Square in Industrial area. The party was sponsored by Smirnoff in conjunction with the luxurious Ciroc vodka.

The crowd

The Creme of A-listers at the party included; New York based actress and fashion enthusiast, Lucy Bunyenyezi a.k.a Lucy B, coupled with great music from DJs; Kasbaby, JO, Spinny, Chapat, Fem, Ciza, Simples and Da Bundus.

There was also an  appearance by English fashion designer of Ghanian decent, Ozwald Boateng OBE.

Although the square didn’t have fireworks of its own, it was a good place to watch fireworks displays from over five top Kampala hotels.

 

 

in Entertainment
