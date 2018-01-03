School teacher commits suicide over stolen chicken.

If you want to know how had life is, ask a primary school teacher. A one Ruth Muga ended her life after most of her chickens were stolen during the festive season.

On Friday December 29 2017,after learning that thieves had stolen her 30 chickens, the Kenyan National decided it was not worth living anymore.

Muga, was a well respected poultry farmer in her neighborhood so she couldn’t take the fact that her chicken were gone. Who she was

According to Muga’s friends and relatives,she had invested alot in the chicken farm to supplement her income. They say she was passionate about farming something that might have led to her actions. The late is said to have gone missing from home on Friday,without telling anyone only for her lifeless body to be discovered in her poultry house hours later.

What a time to live where life is worth chicken.

