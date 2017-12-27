See The Wonderful Message Eddy Kenzo Wrote For Aamal on Her Birthday

It was Aamal Musuuza’s birthday and both her parents where totally excited. They posted beautiful photo’s of the princess on social media, and tagged it to very lovely posts. This beautiful baby is a daughter to Award Winning Ugandan Musician, Eddy Kenzo, and his beautiful wife, also a song bird, Rema Namakula.

She was born on 26th December 2014 to the lovely couple, and is indeed a wonderful present for Christmas day. The chubby pretty princess is loved dearly by both her parents, and step sister, who was from Eddy Kenzo’s previous relationship. We know that Aamal loves to take beautiful pictures with her mum, and the two are often seen twinning on social media.

EDDY KENZO’S MESSAGE TO AAMAL ON HER BIRTHDAY

Well yesterday, her father took to Facebook, a heartfelt message. He wrote;

Happy birthday my mami MALAIKA @aamal_muusuuza nkwagala nyo maama wange I will never sleep because njagala musome bulungi ate era mubele bantu Balungi munsi eno. I thank God everyday okumpa omulungi Aama happy birthday baby. #dad

Her mother Rema too, took her love in a post on Social Media.

For the photo shoot, Aamal wore an almost neon green dress with a netted lowr part. The top was shiny gold and she looked extremely beautiful. Indeed the two gave birth to a wonderful baby.

With the rumors about their breakup cleared, this is another strong family set to rule 2018. Happy Belated Birthday Aamal Musuuza. Keep being a beauty.

